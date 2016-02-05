Search Menu

Legal framework for the MFA

The legal framework for the MFA is The Act on the Danish Foreign Service dated 13 april 1983.

Lov om Udenrigstjenesten / The Act on the Danish Foreign Service dated 13 April 1983 with subsequent amendments (in Danish only) i.a. describes the objectives of the Danish Foreign Service.

The Danish Foreign Service aims to safeguard and pursue Denmark’s international interests as well as to manage and coordinate foreign policy and foreign economic external relations. This includes Denmark's participation in the European Union, international organisations, international development cooperation, and the consideration of issues concerning international law. The Danish Foreign Service also assists Danish nationals abroad as well as Danish companies in their international business relations. The Act also stipulates that the Danish Foreign Service constitutes an integrated service and is one authority.

The objectives of the Danish Foreign Service are detailed in the Mission, Vision and Values (in Danish only) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark (MFA).
In addition to the Act on the Danish Foreign Service, certain aspects of the Trade Council are regulated by Lov om visse aspekter af Danmarks Eksportråds virke / The Act on certain aspects of the Trade Council of Denmark dated 31 January 2001 with subsequent amendments (in Danish only).

The framework for the development assistance of Denmark is regulated by Lov om internationalt udviklingssamarbejde / The Danish Act on International Development Cooperation, cf. Consolidated Act of 18 June 2012 (in Danish only).
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF DENMARK
 Asiatisk Plads 2
DK-1448 Copenhagen
Copenhagen
http://um.dk/en/about-us/organisation/legal-framework-for-the-mfa/